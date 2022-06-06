Branded Saloon hosting free Brooklyn Pride comedy show in Prospect Heights

New Crown Heights restaurant Arden offers regional fare with global flair

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Arden, a new restaurant and bar in Crown Heights, opened up over Memorial Day weekend on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place. The establishment is a product of Scott Dansby and Mark Mata, who first met at the East Village Mermaid Inn in 2012 and formed a bond over creating a restaurant that values great service, a fun, inventive menu and memorable experiences for their guests and staff alike.