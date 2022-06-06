Branded Saloon hosting free Brooklyn Pride comedy show in Prospect Heights

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Prospect Heights staple Branded Saloon will host a free comedy show presented by Brooklyn Pride on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lois Thompson will produce and host the show, which features comedians Calvin Cato, Dana Friedman, Jay Jurden, Nica Russell and headliner Pat Brown.
The show is part of a full week of events presented by Brooklyn Pride in celebration of Pride Month, including virtual drag queen bingo, family movie night, LGBTQIA+ 5K run/walk, festivals and parades. A full list of events can be found here.
Branded Saloon is located at 603 Vanderbilt Ave.
