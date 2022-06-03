Brooklyn Museum celebrates Pride month with free lineup of queer and trans artists Saturday

(Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) First Saturdays is back this weekend and the Brooklyn Museum has put together a lineup of queer and trans artists, musicians and collectives in celebration of Pride month.

The lineup includes musical performances, films, art, pop-up markets, poetry and various discussions. All events are free but require registration.

Attendees can enjoy music by indie rock band Kalbells, singer-songwriter Nomi Ruiz, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Brooklyn-based Haitian-American producer Boston Chery and queer and trans creative initiative Angelito Collective.

There will also be screenings of short films "Shangri-La" (8 mins) and "CIÓN MAMI" (2 mins), as well as a screening of "Happy Together" (98 mins). All screenings will be followed by a talkback and Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Other events include author Candice Iloh discussing their new novel, "Break This House," a discussion about reproductive justice, hands-on art in the plaza and various poetry readings.

The event starts at 5 p.m., and a full lineup with times and details can be found here.