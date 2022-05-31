Brooklyn, NY

Oonee offers secure bike parking through mini pilot on Vanderbilt Avenue

Mike Romano

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Oonee, a company dedicated to offering affordable, secure bike parking while enlivening surrounding public spaces, has brought its mini pilot to Vanderbilt Avenue in Prospect Heights.

Oonee pods come in all shapes and sizes, and through the New York City Oonee Mini Pilot, the mini pod on Vanderbilt Avenue will offer six parking spots open 24/7 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in utilizing the pod for secure bike or scooter parking need to sign up for the pilot to receive access via mobile phone or key fob.

The pod will be installed on Vanderbilt through June 29. Oonee has dropped these mini pods throughout New York City this year, having tested them out in the Meatpacking District, Lower East Side and Union Square so far.

Oonee's vision is to connect public space and mobility by offering secure and convenient parking locations for "mini vehicles" while using its pods to provide various branding opportunities for sponsors to enhance public spaces.

