Tickets on sale for NBA Draft at Barclays Center

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 23.

Ticket prices currently start at $47 and go up to $357 for the live event, which starts at 7 p.m.

The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery last week. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five.

While there has been no consensus top pick, some of the potential top picks include Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

This is the ninth year the Barclays Center has hosted the draft.