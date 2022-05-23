American Wild Ensemble to perform free concert in Prospect Park

(Prospect Park Alliance)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Prospect Park Alliance and the NYC Parks Arts, Culture and Fun division are hosting a free concert on Saturday by American Wild Ensemble, a septet of winds, strings and percussion, to commemorate the bicentennial of the birth of Fredrick Law Olmsted.

The performance, titled "Lungs of the City: Olmsted’s Parks in Music," will consist of eight new works inspired by Olmsted-designed parks including Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park.

The free concert runs from noon to 1 p.m. at the Prospect Park Boathouse. Registration is required. The American Wild Ensemble will also perform free shows on Friday at Fort Tryon Park and on Sunday at the Spitzer School of Architecture at City College of New York.

The program includes newly commissioned works by composers Oliver Caplan, Nell Shaw Cohen, Michael-Thomas Foumai, Libby Meyer, Ayumi Okada, Justin Ralls, Christina Rusnak and Ryan Suleiman.