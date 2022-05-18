New York City, NY

NYC Department of Transportation hosting public design workshops for Prospect Heights Open Streets

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIaxp_0figDAxN00
(Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York City Department of Transportation will host a series of public design workshops to collect community feedback on design proposals for Open Streets in Prospect Heights.

In addition to collecting feedback, the purpose is to identify safety and public space improvements, inform future street design and get more community members involved in Open Streets.

The first workshop will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Underhill Avenue between Prospect Place and Park Place. The second will be on Saturday at the same time on Vanderbilt Avenue between Saint Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.

The NYC DOT program, in partnership with the Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council, transforms streets into public spaces open to all and works with community-based organizations, small businesses and public, private and charter schools.

Underhill Avenue Open Streets is available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vanderbilt Avenue Open Streets is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For any additional information, contact the Brooklyn Borough Commissioner's Office at (646) 892-1350 or email openstreets@dot.nyc.gov.

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area.

Brooklyn, NY
