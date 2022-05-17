Fort Greene Park reopens northern half of central lawn

(Fort Greene Park Conservancy)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Fort Greene Park held a grand reopening ceremony for the northern half of the central lawn this weekend to celebrate its availability for passive use for parkgoers and on-leash use for pets.

Passive use prohibits tables, chairs, cleats and organized sports on the lawn. It also requires all pets to be on a leash when on the lawn.

Closed since late August 2021, the northern half of the central lawn underwent a transformation due to the conservation effort with the Lawn Pilot, park staff and volunteers.

Months were dedicated to restoring the health of the lawn by reseeding it with a grass and clover seed mix that has been shown to be more durable and sustainable than previous grass mixes used on the lawn, according to the Fort Greene Park Conservancy.

The Fort Greene Park Conservancy worked in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy, NYC Parks and the Park Users and Pets Society, a nonprofit organization also known as PUPS, to achieve a lush, green lawn for all to enjoy.

The work is not done, however, as the southern half of the lawn is up next. The conservancy will reseed the southern half with the same grass mix after NYC Parks aerates and amends the soil with the nutrients necessary for successful grass growth over the remainder of spring. It will then take at least four weeks for the mix to establish itself before it will be open for passive and on-leash use.