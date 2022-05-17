New York Road Runners half marathon to cause street closures in Prospect Heights on Saturday

(Afton Almaraz/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York Road Runners half marathon on Saturday will cause some street closures around Grand Army Plaza in the morning.

The race will start near the Brooklyn Museum around 7 a.m. and will finish at Coney Island. Participants will run past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and around Grand Army Plaza before entering Prospect Park, where they will do a loop around the park and exit from the southwest corner onto Ocean Parkway.

From 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Eastern Parkway will be closed from Plaza Street East to Bedford Avenue, and Washington Avenue will be closed from Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard. From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., increased pedestrian traffic should be expected on all Prospect Park drives and circles.

The race is also expected to affect parking and cause amplified sound in the area of the race route.

A detailed list of all street closures in Brooklyn can be found in the tweet above or on the New York Road Runners website.