Sarah Smith Garnet School hosting Spring Celebration on Saturday

(Ashton Bingham/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Sarah Smith Garnet School PTO is holding its Spring Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the schoolyard.

The family-friendly event will have kids games, a bounce house, raffles, a silent auction, food and beverages.

There is a $5 suggested donation per person and event proceeds benefit the PS 9 PTO and support year-round enrichment programs for all students. And for every $5 donated, your name will be entered to win a door prize at the event.

The school also launched a silent online auction for the Spring Celebration, which allows anyone to bid on items to win.

Advance tickets can be reserved here.