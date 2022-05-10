Crown Heights Mutual Aid hosting community party, giveaway

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Crown Heights Mutual Aid is hosting a community party and giveaway at the Historic First Church on Saturday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be free packaged grocery parcels available, free food, coffee, snacks, DJ sets, pickup basketball and community building exercises starting at 2 p.m.

There will also be a giveaway and item swap, so attendees are encouraged to bring anything they feel could be of value to someone else. Acceptable items include coats, shoes, houseware, electronics, books, socks, baby products, etc.

Members from the Crown Heights Tenant Union, Brooklyn Eviction Defense, Save Our Streets Brooklyn and Legacies Live On Inc. will be in attendance for anyone interested in hearing about their organizations.

The church is located on Kingston Ave & Park Place.