Hundreds gather outside Barclays Center to support abortion rights

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Hundred of protesters gathered outside of the Barclays Center on Tuesday to rally in support of abortion rights after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated that the high court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Chants of "my body, my choice" and "stand up, fight back" rang out during the rally as protesters held signs that read "abortion is a human right" and "protect Roe v. Wade."

The protest began at around 7 p.m. and may have been even bigger, but earlier in the day organizers decided to combine the protest with another one happening at Foley Square in Manhattan.

Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the leaked draft, but reiterated that it does not represent a final decision.

The final opinion is expected to be announced publicly by June or July.