Clinton Hill wine bar Place des Fêtes hiring full-time employees

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Place des Fêtes, a wine bar in Clinton Hill, is looking to fill four full-time positions including server, server assistant, general manager and chef de partie.

The general manager job is the only salaried position, which will be based on experience and requires a minimum two years prior experience. The general manager will be responsible for leading the restaurant in all aspects of operations, including financial results, hiring, training and performance management of all staff, customer service, inventory management and brand building.

The chef de partie position pays $19 an hour and the server job offers $10 an hour plus tips. Both positions require a minimum of two years of experience.

The assistant server position also offers $10 an hour plus tips but only requires a minimum of one year of experience. All positions are considered full-time.

PDF offers small plates and natural wines and is located at 212 Greene Ave. To apply for any of these positions, click here. Applicants will be asked to submit a brief cover letter and resume.