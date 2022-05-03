BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn reveals summer lineup

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival in Prospect Park announced its summer lineup Tuesday, kicking off the season June 8 with Kamasi Washington and openers Ravyn Lenae and DJ Reborn.

The outdoor concert and performance series runs through Aug. 6, providing free experiences at the Lena Horne Bandshell. Some of the performances include rapper Vic Mensa, family-friendly act Cirque Kalabenté, a Juneteenth UNITYFEST concert and many more.

The lineup also sprinkles some ticketed benefit concerts featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Davido and Khruangbin.

And for the first time, weekly open-air food market Smorgasburg will be this year's food vendor for the festival.

“This summer is about being together – the power of gathering in this moment of human history,” said Diane Eber, Executive Producer of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn. “Artists can show us the way to heal through creative expression and there's no better place to experience that than the Bandshell. We are so honored to bring another season of magic to our communities at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!”

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn partnered with the Prospect Park Alliance and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to provide these shows to New Yorkers. Entry to the shows is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration is encouraged but not required.