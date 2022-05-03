Local council members to join reproductive rights rally at Foley Square on Tuesday

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Following the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade on Monday, many New York City Council members are showing their support for women's reproductive rights by attending a rally Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Foley Square.

Grassroots organizers and advocacy groups will be joined by elected officials and concerned New Yorkers as the rally info, which calls for people to "channel your rage into action," quickly circulated on social media.

Another rally at 7 p.m. was being planned at the Barclays Center, but organizers opted to move the protest to Foley Square to join that rally "in the spirit of unity."

Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the leaked draft, but reiterated that it does not represent a final decision.

The women's caucus of the city council held a press conference Tuesday morning at City Hall responding to the leaked draft.

Brooklyn council members Crystal Hudson, Chi Osse, Rita Joseph, Farah Louis and many more joined Speaker Adrienne Adams to criticize SCOTUS and reassure New Yorkers that the council will continue to provide access to safe, reproductive health care for all.

"You would think it was the year 1950 this morning," Adams said at the press conference. "Restrictive state laws have been an increasing part of the landscape to make it difficult for women to access safe abortions and reproductive health care."

"I will fight like hell to make sure NYC always has access to safe, accessible, affordable abortion care for everyone, no matter what," Hudson said in a tweet. "We tried to warn you. Now here we are. Stand with us."