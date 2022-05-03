Council member Crystal Hudson holding Mother's Day luncheon Friday

(Ijaz Rafi/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) New York City Council member Crystal Hudson is hosting a Mother's Day celebration luncheon on Friday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The two-hour event, which starts at noon, will honor the mothers and women in the community with an afternoon of live music, awards and raffles from local businesses.

Hudson represents Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Bed-Stuy on the New York City Council.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP by Thursday here or by calling 718-260-9191. The event will be held in the BAM's Fisher Building at 321 Ashland Place.