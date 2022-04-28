J's Wong robbed at gunpoint, investigation underway

(Google Maps)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Police are investigating an armed robbery at Chinese restaurant J's Wong in Crown Heights on Wednesday night in which the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a robbery at 717 Franklin Ave, where they were told that an unidentified man entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect, who remains at large, fled in an unknown direction. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Information can also be submitted through the website or on Twitter. All calls are confidential.