Prospect Heights custom cake shop BCakeNY hiring managers, designers, delivery drivers

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) BCakeNY, a popular custom cake shop on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, is looking to hire front-of-house managers, delivery drivers, customer service representatives and cake designers.

The Black-owned cake shop offers custom edible creations, as well as a series of cake jars, cupcakes, cookies and push pops. The shop has been around for over 10 years, and boasts an A-list clientele with celebrity customers like Cardi B, Rihanna and Vera Wang, according to the website.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old to apply and can do so by submitting a resume to jobs@bcakeny.com.

BCakeNY is located at 706 Washington Ave. between Saint Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.