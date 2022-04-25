Brooklyn Children's Museum hosting Classical Kids Fair on Sunday

(Manuel Nägeli/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum is partnering with classical radio station WQXR for its Classical Kids Fair on Sunday to host live performances, workshops and an instrument petting zoo.

The instrument petting zoo allows children to pick up various instruments, learn about them and even play them. There will also be arts and crafts and radio and dance workshops.

Musicians and performers from the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, The Little Orchestra Society and Dancers from the Met Opera will also be in attendance.

The three-hour event offers two slots on Sunday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets are $13, and you can receive a 50% discount by using the promo code "WQXR."

The museum is located at 145 Brooklyn Ave.