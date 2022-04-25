Brooklyn, NY

Blank Street coffee carts open up in Prospect Park

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEXw9_0fJeURKa00
(Blank Street)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Blank Street, a Brooklyn-based coffee company, is serving up coffee, tea and pastries in its new battery-powered carts at the Bartel-Pritchard Square park entrance of Prospect Park starting Monday.

The environmentally-friendly carts will also offer tacos through a partnership with King David Tacos, as well as treats from King Street Baking Co., Pain D’Avignon and Parlor Coffee.

A second cart at the Lincoln Road park entrance is scheduled to open in May. The carts will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all year round.

“We know that Prospect Park patrons want more food options in the park, which is why we invited proposals from vendors who could provide affordable, healthy and sustainable options for the community,” Prospect Park Alliance Interim President James Snow said in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome two of Blank Street’s innovative carts to the park where they can be an amenity for visitors looking for a bite and a beverage with a light environmental footprint.”

Founded in 2020, Blank Street's mission is to become the most sustainable coffee brand on the planet and boasts "better coffee, great baristas, local vendors and better value for our neighbors."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prospect park# prospect heights# coffee# food and drink# blank street

Comments / 0

Published by

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area. You'll find everything from crime and entertainment to restaurant openings and traffic updates. Email mike.romano@newsbreak for tips.

Brooklyn, NY
230 followers

More from Mike Romano

Brooklyn, NY

One person injured in apartment fire in Crown Heights

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fire in an apartment building in Crown Heights on Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Heights custom cake shop BCakeNY hiring managers, designers, delivery drivers

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) BCakeNY, a popular custom cake shop on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, is looking to hire front-of-house managers, delivery drivers, customer service representatives and cake designers.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Council member Crystal Hudson pushes for support of older New Yorkers, housing insecurity and more budget priorities

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) On Monday, New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson, along with the Council’s Budget Negotiating Team and committee chairs, laid out their priorities for Mayor Eric Adams’ Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget, which is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Children's Museum hosting Classical Kids Fair on Sunday

(Manuel Nägeli/Unsplash) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum is partnering with classical radio station WQXR for its Classical Kids Fair on Sunday to host live performances, workshops and an instrument petting zoo.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Marathon to affect road closures, street parking in Prospect Heights this weekend

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Marathon is this weekend and the 20,000 racers participating will come with some road closures and affect street parking in various areas of Prospect Heights.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Police investigating after man was slashed in the neck in Bed-Stuy

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) A man was slashed on the back of his neck with a box cutter by two male suspects at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street, according to police.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Music School to hold new 'heartBEATS' rooftop fundraising gala

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Music School is holding a new "heartBEATS" fundraising gala featuring live music, dance and painting performances on the rooftop terrace of the Brooklyn Children's Museum on May 18.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Wiz Khalifa, Logic to perform at Barclays Center

(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic announced their co-headline "Vinyl Verse Tour" on Monday, and they will be making a stop at the Barclays Center on Aug. 16.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Public Library invites public to The People's Ball

(Brooklyn Public Library) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting The People's Ball, a free event filled with performances, special guests and fashion, at the Central Library in Prospect Heights on May 1 at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum announces Andy Warhol-inspired 'La Gala' presented by Chiquitita

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Museum is hosting a gala fundraiser featuring an evening of drag, music, and burlesque at the Beaux-Arts Court on April 30, at 8 p.m. "La Gala" will be hosted by drag performer Chiquitita and is inspired by the museum's special exhibition, "Andy Warhol: Revelation!"

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Botanic Garden expands hours starting Friday

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is expanding its hours starting Friday, when it will open its doors at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. and stay open a bit later on some days.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Curbside parking restrictions on parts of Park Avenue in Prospect Heights start Thursday

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) A curbside parking restriction is in effect from Thursday to approximately June 14 from the corner of Carlton Avenue to 197 Park Ave. Due to the upgrading of sewer service connections in the community, no curbside parking will be allowed in the designated area in order to facilitate the sewer installation.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Heights community organizations planning Clean Up Day

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) More than a dozen organizations throughout Prospect Heights are planning a Clean Up Day to remove garbage from the neighborhood's streets and sidewalks on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Free poetry series returns to Art Cafe + Bar in Prospect Heights on Thursday

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The “There’s A Lot to Unpack Here” free poetry and storytelling series returns to Art Cafe + Bar on Thursday with a full slate of featured poets scheduled to perform.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

New Parade Ground Fit project breaks ground in Prospect Park

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Prospect Park Alliance broke ground Tuesday on its new Parade Ground Fit initiative, which is a project that gained a lot of local support during participatory budgeting earlier this month.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Flatbush Oyster Co. pop-up coming to Ode to Babel in Prospect Heights on Wednesday

(Kris Connor/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Flatbush Oyster Co., a pop-up serving Panamanian-style seafood, will be shucking oysters at Ode to Babel on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Nets to host Cavaliers in play-in tournament on Tuesday

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Nets finished the regular season with four straight victories to claim the top spot in the play-in tournament, and they will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Gervonta Davis to fight Rolando Romero at Barclays Center in May

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Boxers Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are set to square off for the World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center on May 28.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

King David Tacos giving out free breakfast tacos Saturday

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Sound the alarm, taco lovers. King David Tacos in Prospect Heights is partnering with Vital Farms to provide complimentary breakfast tacos on Saturday from 7 a.m. until supplies last.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy