Blank Street coffee carts open up in Prospect Park

(Blank Street)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Blank Street, a Brooklyn-based coffee company, is serving up coffee, tea and pastries in its new battery-powered carts at the Bartel-Pritchard Square park entrance of Prospect Park starting Monday.

The environmentally-friendly carts will also offer tacos through a partnership with King David Tacos, as well as treats from King Street Baking Co., Pain D’Avignon and Parlor Coffee.

A second cart at the Lincoln Road park entrance is scheduled to open in May. The carts will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all year round.

“We know that Prospect Park patrons want more food options in the park, which is why we invited proposals from vendors who could provide affordable, healthy and sustainable options for the community,” Prospect Park Alliance Interim President James Snow said in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome two of Blank Street’s innovative carts to the park where they can be an amenity for visitors looking for a bite and a beverage with a light environmental footprint.”

Founded in 2020, Blank Street's mission is to become the most sustainable coffee brand on the planet and boasts "better coffee, great baristas, local vendors and better value for our neighbors."