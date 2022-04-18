Brooklyn Music School to hold new 'heartBEATS' rooftop fundraising gala

(Brooklyn Music School)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Music School is holding a new "heartBEATS" fundraising gala featuring live music, dance and painting performances on the rooftop terrace of the Brooklyn Children's Museum on May 18.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. and welcomes attendees of all ages to experience the new BMS team and promote a healthy arts community.

BMS set a fundraising goal of $80,000 to "continue and expand our programming to students of all ages, socio-economic backgrounds, and professional aspirations."

Those who cannot attend in person can choose to attend virtually. There will be both live and virtual auctions to take part in.

Tickets start at $150 and can be purchased here.