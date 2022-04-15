Brooklyn Public Library invites public to The People's Ball

(Brooklyn Public Library)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting The People's Ball, a free event filled with performances, special guests and fashion, at the Central Library in Prospect Heights on May 1 at 7 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy performances by Rimarkable, Inyang Bassey, Opera Gaga and Paris the Hip-Hop Juggler, and special guests include fashion curator Souleo, Grandassa models from the historic African American fashion show, Naturally '62 and Lenape Center co-founder Joe Baker.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in clothes that "make you feel your most beautiful and authentic self" to walk the red carpet and pose on the runway.

Isaac Fitzgerald and Scaachi Koul host the event, which is open to all but requires guests to RSVP.