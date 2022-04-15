Brooklyn Museum announces Andy Warhol-inspired 'La Gala' presented by Chiquitita

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Museum is hosting a gala fundraiser featuring an evening of drag, music, and burlesque at the Beaux-Arts Court on April 30, at 8 p.m.

"La Gala" will be hosted by drag performer Chiquitita and is inspired by the museum's special exhibition, "Andy Warhol: Revelation!"

Attendees can enjoy performances by Chiquitita, West Dakota, Panthera Lush, Serena Tea, Macy Rodman, Foxy Belle Afriq and Kirlia. There will also be musical sets by Horrorchata, Chopstix, Maya Margarita and DJ P_A_T.

Tickets are $30 ($40 at the door) and include after-hours admission to the Warhol exhibition. Attendees must show proof of vaccination and ID to enter.