Brooklyn Botanic Garden expands hours starting Friday

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is expanding its hours starting Friday, when it will open its doors at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. and stay open a bit later on some days.

The expanded hours will be 8 a.m. to sunset from Tuesday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. The garden will remain closed on Mondays.

The expanded hours only last until May 15 and offer a larger window to enjoy BBG's cherry blossoms, bluebells, azaleas, peonies and more.

And for those specifically interested in the cherry blossoms, you can keep track of them using the garden's CherryWatch feature, which is updated daily.