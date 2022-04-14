Brooklyn, NY

Curbside parking restrictions on parts of Park Avenue in Prospect Heights start Thursday

Mike Romano

(Pavl Polo/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) A curbside parking restriction is in effect from Thursday to approximately June 14 from the corner of Carlton Avenue to 197 Park Ave.

Due to the upgrading of sewer service connections in the community, no curbside parking will be allowed in the designated area in order to facilitate the sewer installation.

Contractors will put up "No Parking" signs to mark the specific restricted areas. The infrastructure upgrades are overseen by the NYC Department of Design and Construction.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call 646-908-2130 or email Parkplccl@gmail.com.

(Google Maps)

