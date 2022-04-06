Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offering limited edition flavors like 'Pizza' and 'Kraft Macaroni & Cheese'

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is offering seven new flavors that will be sold exclusively in Walmart stores for a limited time.

Some of the new flavors, like Wild Blueberry Shortcake and Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, are on brand with Van Leeuwen's existing flavors, but some of the other new flavors really challenge the palate of everyday ice cream consumers.

Pizza, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Hot Honey are three of the new flavors that have ice cream lovers buzzing and running both to and from the shelves at Walmart.

The Pizza flavor combines cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream, tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies. The other two new flavors are Planet Earth and Royal Wedding Cake.

Van Leeuwen's made headlines last year when it first debuted the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor for a limited time over the summer.