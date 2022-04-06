Brooklyn, NY

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream offering limited edition flavors like 'Pizza' and 'Kraft Macaroni & Cheese'

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjh8i_0f1OMllp00
(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is offering seven new flavors that will be sold exclusively in Walmart stores for a limited time.

Some of the new flavors, like Wild Blueberry Shortcake and Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, are on brand with Van Leeuwen's existing flavors, but some of the other new flavors really challenge the palate of everyday ice cream consumers.

Pizza, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Hot Honey are three of the new flavors that have ice cream lovers buzzing and running both to and from the shelves at Walmart.

The Pizza flavor combines cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream, tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies. The other two new flavors are Planet Earth and Royal Wedding Cake.

Van Leeuwen's made headlines last year when it first debuted the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor for a limited time over the summer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# van leeuwen# van leeuwen ice cream# ice cream

Comments / 0

Published by

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news with a focus on lifestyle content. You'll find everything from sports and entertainment to restaurant openings and traffic updates.

Brooklyn, NY
197 followers

More from Mike Romano

Brooklyn, NY

Gervonta Davis to fight Rolando Romero at Barclays Center in May

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Boxers Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are set to square off for the World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center on May 28.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

King David Tacos giving out free breakfast tacos Saturday

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Sound the alarm, taco lovers. King David Tacos in Prospect Heights is partnering with Vital Farms to provide complimentary breakfast tacos on Saturday from 7 a.m. until supplies last.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

These 5 Brooklyn businesses are hiring restaurant workers, park staff

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Multiple restaurants throughout Brooklyn are hiring front and back of house workers for the spring and summer rush, and some parks departments are looking for help as well. Here are some of the openings available:

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Dough selling Kyiv cake doughnuts in support of Ukraine

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Dough Doughnuts is serving up a new menu item in its Kyiv cake doughnut, with all net proceeds from the Ukraine-inspired treat going to charities dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of the country.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Park Alliance hosting free B’Earth Day Bash on April 23

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Prospect Park Alliance is celebrating Earth Day with a free event filled with family-friendly activities and interactive exhibits on April 23. The event will offer educational pieces on Prospect Park's creator, Frederick Law Olmsted, with select panels from "Frederick Law Olmsted: Landscapes for the Public Good," an exhibit dedicated to his accomplishments.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Kings County Distillery holding 'Beasts of Bourbon' pet adoption event Sunday

(Putu Sayoga/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Kings County Distillery is teaming up with Animal Care Centers of NYC to host a tour, tasting and pet adoption event called "Beasts of Bourbon" on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Public Library offering prizes up to $20K to winner of business plan competition

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Public Library is looking to support local entrepreneurs by providing some seed capital to winners of its business plan competition called PowerUP!.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Cyclones kick off minor league season against Wilmington on Friday

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Cyclones begin their season on the road this Friday against the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Delaware. The Cyclones, who are the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, return to Brooklyn after the weekend series for their home opener on Tuesday against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Cyclones beanie.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Ciao, Gloria hiring full-time barista, baker

(Ari Perilstein/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Ciao, Gloria, a cafe and bakery in Prospect Heights, is looking to hire a full-time barista and baker, as well as a part-time prep/line cook, to join their team.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Park Slope cafe Winner to open location at Prospect Park Picnic House

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Winner, a Brooklyn-based restaurant group known for its popular Park Slope outpost, will be opening a location at the Prospect Park Picnic House in the coming weeks, the Prospect Park Alliance announced Wednesday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Erykah Badu to perform at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn festival in Prospect Park

(Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Musician Erykah Badu will perform a benefit concert at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn arts festival in Prospect Park on Aug. 5, the performing arts program announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

New Clinton Hill restaurant Brooklyn Hots serves up 'trash plates'

(Noam Galai/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Hots, a new restaurant and bar in Clinton Hill, opened last week and features a menu item that might not sound very appetizing: trash plates.

Read full story

Seth Curry ruled out for tonight's game vs. Rockets

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second consecutive game that Curry, who has been battling ankle soreness for weeks, will miss after sitting in the Nets' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

District 40 residents can vote on community projects to be funded until Sunday

(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Sunday marks the last day for District 40 residents to take part in Participatory Budgeting by voting on projects they'd like to see funded by New York City Council Member Rita Joseph's budget.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

The Wrecks announce July show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Wrecks are bringing their "Better Than Ever Tour" to Music Hall of Williamsburg this summer on Friday, July 8. The pop rock band will be joined by alternative artists girlhouse and Mothe for the majority of the tour.

Read full story

Nets' Ben Simmons likely to miss play-in tournament, Steve Nash says

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the team will likely be without guard Ben Simmons when they enter the play-in tournament next week, The Athletic's Alex Schiffer reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Shawn Mendes adds second show at Barclays Center in August

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Shawn Mendes announced Monday that he added multiple new shows to "Wonder: The World Tour," including an additional performance at Barclays Center on Aug. 20.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

New York Art Affair holding 'Paint for Peace,' donating proceeds to Ukraine aid

(Peter Summers/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York Art Affair is hosting a paint and sip event called "Paint for Peace" at The Coffee Shop on April 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Town Square to host annual egg hunt April 16

(Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Town Square will host its annual Spring Egg Hunt on April 16 at FourFiveSix in Greenpoint. In addition to the egg hunt, kids can enjoy live music, face painting and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. There will also be refreshments at extra charge, including mimosas and bloody mary's for the adults.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy