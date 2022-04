(The Wrecks)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Wrecks are bringing their "Better Than Ever Tour" to Music Hall of Williamsburg this summer on Friday, July 8.

The pop rock band will be joined by alternative artists girlhouse and Mothe for the majority of the tour.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can also text the band at 323-310-4135 for a pre-sale code to get access to early tickets and VIP packages.