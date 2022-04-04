Nets' Ben Simmons likely to miss play-in tournament, Steve Nash says

Mike Romano

(Elsa/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the team will likely be without guard Ben Simmons when they enter the play-in tournament next week, The Athletic's Alex Schiffer reports.

The Nets have locked up a spot in the play-in tournament, but they currently would need to win back-to-back elimination games to become the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Simmons, who has been dealing with a herniated disc issue in his back, made some progress Monday by doing some work with resistance bands. The Nets acquired Simmons in February after he was vocal about wanting to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brooklyn has four more regular season games before the play-in tournament.

