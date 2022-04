(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Shawn Mendes announced Monday that he added multiple new shows to "Wonder: The World Tour," including an additional performance at Barclays Center on Aug. 20.

The show, featuring special guest Dermot Kennedy, will be Mendes' only stop in New York City on the tour.

Tickets are still available for his first show at Barclays on Aug. 19, and tickets for the Saturday show will go on sale to the public on Friday.