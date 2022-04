(Peter Summers/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York Art Affair is hosting a paint and sip event called "Paint for Peace" at The Coffee Shop on April 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NYAA is collaborating with The Coffee Shop and March6teen to host the fundraising event, in which 100% of the proceeds will go toward the efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

All materials are included with the tickets, which can be found here.

The Coffee Shop is located at 269 Nassau Ave.