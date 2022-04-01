Town Square to host annual egg hunt April 16

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Town Square will host its annual Spring Egg Hunt on April 16 at FourFiveSix in Greenpoint.
In addition to the egg hunt, kids can enjoy live music, face painting and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. There will also be refreshments at extra charge, including mimosas and bloody mary's for the adults.
The rain-or-shine event features five different time slots: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets for children are $20 ($30 at the door), and each family is offered two special parent tickets for $5 apiece. Additional adult tickets are $20.
