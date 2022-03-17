Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn St. Patrick's Day Parade returns this weekend

Mike Romano

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The annual Brooklyn St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 45th annual parade will kick off with mass at the Holy Name of Jesus Church at 10:30 a.m. and head to Bartel-Pritchard Square in Prospect Park, where it will officially step off around 1 p.m. Prior to stepping off, there will be a ceremony honoring the heroes and victims of 9/11.

The full parade route can be found here.

And if you can't make that parade, the Bay Ridge parade will take place March 27 with a mass starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church on Fourth Avenue. The parade itself will step off from Marine and Third avenues at 1 p.m.

