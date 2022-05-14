Recognizing A Hometown Hero This Police Officer Memorial Weekend

Self Made

The Ott family has a long proud history of serving the citizens of Azle, Texas. Lt. Norman Ott, was a police officer with the Azle Police Department for many years from 1981-1994. Prior to that he worked for the Weatherford Police Department from 1979-1981. Lt. Ott served in various capacities including as a Drug Awareness Resistance Education Officer, police trainer, and even Interim Chief of Police. He was Azle Officer of the Year in 1988 and Azle Citizen of the Year in 1992.

He was also a big influencer in the operations of the police explorer program. After his death, his wife continued to support that legacy being present to receive a proclamation in January of 2010.

He is survived by his daughters hosted a Relay for Life Event at Azle High School. They did this to honor his legacy and promote life.

You can read his obituary here:

Newspapers.com

Background from TD: The idea of a Peace Officers Memorial Day came into effect on October 1, 1961, when Congress asked the president to designate May 15 to honor law enforcement officers. President John F Kennedy signed the bill into law on October 1, 1962. Each year, the president of the United States proclaims May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week of each year during which such May 15 occurs as Police Week.

According to the Legal Information Institute, the president is requested to issue a proclamation to: designate May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; to direct government officials to display the United States flag at half staff on all government buildings; and to invite state and local governments and the people to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.