Opinion: Dr. Jan Nisbet Exposes The Deep Abuses In The Field Of Behavior Analysis At The Judge Rotenberg Center

Jan Nisbet

Senior Vice Provost for Research at the University of New Hampshire, Dr. Jan Nisbet, exposes the deep corruption at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts. Dr. Nisbet lays out a path on how its founder, the school, and the government have not only failed the students but how they have abused them.

The Judge Rotenberg Center operates on the idea that positive punishment has the ability to modify behavior. They do this by shocking children for undesirable behavior. But Dr. Nisbet presents numerous reasons why this practice is ineffective. In her expose, she not only investigates the founder, the center, and the staff but she shows how the government has failed to protect these students.

One student recounts how he was humiliated and forced to wear a diaper. He begs the FDA to discontinue the device practice and recounts about how she was burned by the center. These children are being strapped down and shocked over and over in what the United Nations has designated as torture.

In addition to the issues with the center, Matthew Israel, the founder, was indicted on charges of child endangerment, obstructing justice, and acting as an accessory after the fact. He was forced to resign his position at the Judge Rotenberg Center as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time.

I don't want to tell you much more because I want to encourage you to read the book. I also want to remind everyone that the Behavior Analyst Certification Board is considered the gold standard for Autism and to date, the BACB refuses to remove the certifications of those engaged in torture. In my opinion, they are complicit. They argue that they do not have the authority to enforce ethical practices at this center yet, they have an ethics code.

Letter from Attorney Representing BACB

What they fail to enforce is the ethics code upon the leadership and staff responsible for the practice including the BACB certified on the Board of Directors and staff.

