Thomas' DougCo supporters criticize Laydon, Teal

Pete Smith points to the Douglas County Commissioners while commenting in support of Commissioner Lora Thomas. Photo by Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Several residents took Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal to task at Tuesday's business meeting over their treatment of fellow Republican Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Taking turns at the podium to speak for three minutes each, around a dozen people called Laydon and Teal "little Napoleons" and "bullies." A few threatened to recall one or both of them for their almost two-year effort against Thomas.

Laydon and Teal authorized formal investigations into some of Thomas's actions, twice removed her as board chair, and this year replaced her on several committees the commissioners serve as county officials.

Other residents told Laydon and Teal to pay Thomas' legal costs due to the investigations — which cost the county tens of thousands of dollars and did not result in formal charges against Thomas — even if taxpayer money was used to reimburse Thomas. Earlier this year, she threatened to sue the county to recover her legal costs.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas. Photo by Douglas County

'Not afraid of you'

Kay Michaelson of Highlands Ranch said Laydon and Teal were "bullies" in their attacks against "the only commissioner working for all of us in the county."

"I demand that you reinstate Lora Thomas to the committees she served on and that Laydon and Teal pay her legal costs," Michaelson added. "The mudslinging must stop immediately. You're tossing hand grenades at the only commissioner fighting for us. We're not afraid of you, and it's not OK what you're doing."

"This just reeks of misogyny; it's been a waste of thousands of taxpayer dollars on frivolous investigations," said resident Cindy Lapzinski.

She and others also criticized a series of anonymous postcards critical of Thomas that have been sent to county residents since last fall's election. Lapzinski called them "childish, villainous postcards," and whoever sends them "trash" for not identifying themselves.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. Photo by Douglas County

Cynthia Dalton of Lone Tree said she was "appalled at Thomas's unjust, unprofessional treatment" and wondered if a recall election was needed.

"In the next election, voters will not forget," she said.

Pete Smith said he changed his political registration from Republican in December primarily because of the actions of Teal and Laydon.

Michael Campbell of Castle Rock helped organize the residents and noted Teal and Laydon berated Thomas for about 20 minutes during a meeting last year.

"Calling an elected official stupid is the problem," he said after playing a portion of a recording of the meeting on his phone. "Grow up. Neither of you is Napoleon, and you're both more egotistical."

Beverly Carson of Perry Park called Teal and Laydon "bullies" and added, "you love to spend our tax money, and for some reason, you hate Lora's guts."

"My biggest concern is why you two are doing this," said Michelle Campbell of Castle Rock. "We can't trust you guys. You two are not God. It's pathetic. Grow up."

Douglas County Commissioner George Teal. Photo by georgefordougco.com

Teal doesn't respond

After the comments, Thomas said it had been hard to listen to the statements.

"I hope my fellow commissioners heard you," she said. "I've had people come up to me and say they're praying for me. It is hard to come to work some days. Just today, I was told I was bananas and to stop yelling into the abyss."

She referred to a work session earlier in the day. Thomas pledged to continue doing her job.

Teal refused to respond to the citizens’ comments.

Laydon, Thomas issue differing newsletters

Laydon did respond, including reading most of an email newsletter he sent out before the meeting entitled "It’s time for some straight talk regarding Commissioner Lora Thomas."

"All I ever asked from anyone is respect and civility," he told the crowd. "Lora Thomas is incredibly organized and capable; we worked well together" on several issues.

"This woman will get respect when she starts acting in a way to earn it," Laydon later added.

A man in the crowd shouted in response, prompting Laydon to bang his gavel and ask a sheriff's deputy to remove him. Thomas noted in a late Tuesday night email newsletter about the meeting that the man was not removed from the room for exercising his right to speak.

Laydon also said he had nothing to do with the postcards critical of Thomas and turned to Thomas to ask her to have "a civil discussion with George and me" about how they could interact going forward. He made the same request in his newsletter. Thomas did not respond at the meeting or in her newsletter.

"The unvarnished truth is that Commissioner Thomas has been remarkably difficult to work with," Laydon wrote. "Douglas County deserves a commissioner from District 3 who doesn't regularly antagonize our staff and your fellow citizens with kooky stunts, temper tantrums, and childish antics."

"Commissioner Thomas has lost the trust of her board and co-workers on multiple occasions for multiple years and has demonstrably failed to represent the county well in the public space, resorting to constant clumsy attempts to undermine fellow Republicans, including her own board," Laydon continued, "which has done irrevocable damage to her own credibility. This is why she was removed from these board appointments; if we receive more negative feedback regarding her conduct, she will be removed from more boards."

The comments and commissioners’ responses can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.