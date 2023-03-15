Thomas' DougCo supporters criticize Laydon, Teal

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOLtM_0lKAkdOb00
Pete Smith points to the Douglas County Commissioners while commenting in support of Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Several residents took Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal to task at Tuesday's business meeting over their treatment of fellow Republican Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Taking turns at the podium to speak for three minutes each, around a dozen people called Laydon and Teal "little Napoleons" and "bullies." A few threatened to recall one or both of them for their almost two-year effort against Thomas.

Laydon and Teal authorized formal investigations into some of Thomas's actions, twice removed her as board chair, and this year replaced her on several committees the commissioners serve as county officials.

Other residents told Laydon and Teal to pay Thomas' legal costs due to the investigations — which cost the county tens of thousands of dollars and did not result in formal charges against Thomas — even if taxpayer money was used to reimburse Thomas. Earlier this year, she threatened to sue the county to recover her legal costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbwEi_0lKAkdOb00
Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County

'Not afraid of you'

Kay Michaelson of Highlands Ranch said Laydon and Teal were "bullies" in their attacks against "the only commissioner working for all of us in the county."

"I demand that you reinstate Lora Thomas to the committees she served on and that Laydon and Teal pay her legal costs," Michaelson added. "The mudslinging must stop immediately. You're tossing hand grenades at the only commissioner fighting for us. We're not afraid of you, and it's not OK what you're doing."

"This just reeks of misogyny; it's been a waste of thousands of taxpayer dollars on frivolous investigations," said resident Cindy Lapzinski.

She and others also criticized a series of anonymous postcards critical of Thomas that have been sent to county residents since last fall's election. Lapzinski called them "childish, villainous postcards," and whoever sends them "trash" for not identifying themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSU5z_0lKAkdOb00
Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.Photo byDouglas County

Cynthia Dalton of Lone Tree said she was "appalled at Thomas's unjust, unprofessional treatment" and wondered if a recall election was needed.

"In the next election, voters will not forget," she said.

Pete Smith said he changed his political registration from Republican in December primarily because of the actions of Teal and Laydon.

Michael Campbell of Castle Rock helped organize the residents and noted Teal and Laydon berated Thomas for about 20 minutes during a meeting last year.

"Calling an elected official stupid is the problem," he said after playing a portion of a recording of the meeting on his phone. "Grow up. Neither of you is Napoleon, and you're both more egotistical."

Beverly Carson of Perry Park called Teal and Laydon "bullies" and added, "you love to spend our tax money, and for some reason, you hate Lora's guts."

"My biggest concern is why you two are doing this," said Michelle Campbell of Castle Rock. "We can't trust you guys. You two are not God. It's pathetic. Grow up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFNns_0lKAkdOb00
Douglas County Commissioner George Teal.Photo bygeorgefordougco.com

Teal doesn't respond

After the comments, Thomas said it had been hard to listen to the statements.

"I hope my fellow commissioners heard you," she said. "I've had people come up to me and say they're praying for me. It is hard to come to work some days. Just today, I was told I was bananas and to stop yelling into the abyss."

She referred to a work session earlier in the day. Thomas pledged to continue doing her job.

Teal refused to respond to the citizens’ comments.

Laydon, Thomas issue differing newsletters

Laydon did respond, including reading most of an email newsletter he sent out before the meeting entitled "It’s time for some straight talk regarding Commissioner Lora Thomas."

"All I ever asked from anyone is respect and civility," he told the crowd. "Lora Thomas is incredibly organized and capable; we worked well together" on several issues.

"This woman will get respect when she starts acting in a way to earn it," Laydon later added.

A man in the crowd shouted in response, prompting Laydon to bang his gavel and ask a sheriff's deputy to remove him. Thomas noted in a late Tuesday night email newsletter about the meeting that the man was not removed from the room for exercising his right to speak.

Laydon also said he had nothing to do with the postcards critical of Thomas and turned to Thomas to ask her to have "a civil discussion with George and me" about how they could interact going forward. He made the same request in his newsletter. Thomas did not respond at the meeting or in her newsletter.

"The unvarnished truth is that Commissioner Thomas has been remarkably difficult to work with," Laydon wrote. "Douglas County deserves a commissioner from District 3 who doesn't regularly antagonize our staff and your fellow citizens with kooky stunts, temper tantrums, and childish antics."

"Commissioner Thomas has lost the trust of her board and co-workers on multiple occasions for multiple years and has demonstrably failed to represent the county well in the public space, resorting to constant clumsy attempts to undermine fellow Republicans, including her own board," Laydon continued, "which has done irrevocable damage to her own credibility. This is why she was removed from these board appointments; if we receive more negative feedback regarding her conduct, she will be removed from more boards."

The comments and commissioners’ responses can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# lora thomas# commissioners# investigations# citizen supporters

Comments / 1

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
523 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines approves new stormwater fees

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Some Castle Pines residents will have to pay a new $105 stormwater management fee this summer, while others will see those fees increase significantly.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo upset by law that limits HOA powers to regulate parking

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 14, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioners Monday criticized an under-the-radar bill in last year's Colorado legislative session that banned homeowners associations from enforcing parking and other restrictions on public streets.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock continues water conservation efforts

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Three water conservation programs and plans were approved by the Castle Rock Town Council last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock prepared for hazmat train incidents — to a point

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The chances of a train derailment or accident in Castle Rock involving hazardous materials such as those in the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio, incident are remote, Fire Chief Norris Croom told the town council Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo coroner to add staff despite money concerns

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Coroner’s office will add three new positions after the county commissioners approved last week's increase.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo assessor worries about coming property tax increases

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 7, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With notices of as much as 40% to 50% increases in personal property values to hit residents in early May, Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch wants increased security measures in his Castle Rock office to help handle an expected onslaught of appeals.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

Bill to require five county commissioners dies in committee

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 3, 2023. [DENVER, COLO.] — Douglas County and several other Colorado counties will not be required to have five county commissioners after a state House committee on Thursday killed a proposed bill by a Highlands Ranch lawmaker.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

With oversight shift, fishing could come to DougCo reservoir

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A popular reservoir near Castle Rock will be in line for more recreational use after an intergovernmental agreement between several Douglas County local governments is approved by late March.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners oppose '5 commissioners' bill

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 27, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Leaders in several counties oppose a legislative bill that would immediately require six Colorado counties — including Douglas — to have five county commissioners.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock agrees to install electric vehicle charger

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Electric vehicle owners in and around Castle Rock will have a new battery charger station this summer. And no town money will be involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves rent-restricted housing for residents 55+

This story was updated to reflect Castle Rock Town Council directed town staff to prepare a resolution and agreement concerning the Meadowmark $500,000 fee waiver request for later approval.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo veterans can soon seek mental health help

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Military veterans in Douglas County will soon be able to seek mental health counseling and related services after the county commissioners on Tuesday approved a three-year contract with a local community mental health center.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo compromises on HEART expansion grant request

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 17, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A Douglas County program to help homeless people find shelter and get other help would expand if a grant request is approved.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers parking permit program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A potential parking permit program to help Castle Rock residents ensure they have available parking spaces on the streets in front of their homes will be presented to the town council.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners question cost to expand justice in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A $10 million price tag to form Colorado's first new judicial district in several decades is too high for two Douglas County commissioners.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measures

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 10, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — More streets in Castle Rock would be eligible for traffic calming measures such as speed humps if the town council adopts some proposed amendments.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock water billing system requires registration

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 9, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Some 10,000 Castle Rock water customers registered with the town's water billing system need to set up new accounts with a new system by the end of February or risk non-payment of their bills.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developments

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 8, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Future multi-family residential projects in Castle Rock might require more parking to secure town council approval.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo districts receive federal money to fight fires in Pike forest

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 7, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five Douglas County fire protection districts and volunteer departments received shares of $100,000 in federal money Tuesday to help purchase firefighting and medical response equipment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy