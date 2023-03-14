DougCo upset by law that limits HOA powers to regulate parking

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIhU9_0lIt1Qwt00
Photo byFiona SmallwoodonUnsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 14, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioners Monday criticized an under-the-radar bill in last year's Colorado legislative session that banned homeowners associations from enforcing parking and other restrictions on public streets.

A memo to the commissioners stated the bill's passage resulted in the county receiving several inquiries from concerned homeowners and HOAs regarding the county's role in enforcing prior HOA covenants or adopting its own regulations consistent with those covenants.

Previously, HOAs were allowed to create and enforce covenants concerning certain uses in public rights of way. Those included parking and storing recreational vehicles, campers, boats and work vehicles. They could also limit how long vehicles could be parked, the maximum weight of vehicles parked, where trash cans could be placed for pickup and how long the cans could remain in the right of way.

According to the memo, several HOA management companies reported parking complaints rank high on their lists of calls received. Lawmakers likely considered the bill in response to those complaints.

Sheriff’s department concerned about staffing

Sgt. Jeff Burke, a traffic unit supervisor for the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, told the commissioners unless a safety issue was involved in a parking situation, deputies would not likely issue a $15 ticket.

"We don't have a whole lot of crashes due to parked cars," he said. "Safety is paramount, but we don't look at the aesthetics of a situation like that."

Matt Williams, assistant director of public works engineering, agreed a situation "would have to be pretty egregious" to have a deputy respond to such a complaint.

Burke also said if deputies are assigned to such parking calls, it would lead to a staffing issue in responding to more urgent calls.

The county currently regulates parking under an ordinance designed to "promote the general public welfare and safety by imposing and enforcing reasonable and necessary traffic and parking restrictions in the county."

The ordinance adopts the 2020 Model Traffic Code. Generally, it covers parking restrictions related to abandoned vehicles and safety, such as parking on sidewalks, within an intersection, proximity to driveways, fire hydrants, crosswalks and stop signs.

The ordinance does not prohibit vehicles typically prohibited by HOA covenants, such as recreational vehicles, campers, boats, and work vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbwEi_0lIt1Qwt00
Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County

Commissioners differ in opposition

Commissioner George Teal noted a "patchwork quilt" of HOA covenants related to parking, making enforcement by the sheriff's department more difficult.

"It would be a fool's errand because there would be a too harsh or too easy approach taken in different neighborhoods," he said.

Commissioner Abe Laydon wondered if there would be support to repeal the bill and reinstate local control by the HOAs.

"I wish we could unwind the clock on this," he said. "But I'm also not sure how much we could accomplish with this (Democratically-controlled) legislature."

Commissioner Lora Thomas noted she has lived in covenant-controlled Highlands Ranch for 24 years.

"I knew what I was getting, and I agreed to it," she said. "Now the state is preventing the HOA from enforcing the covenants I wanted. I think the only solution is another law."

Teal opposed the county supporting such a change.

"HOAs are inherently private contractors and I think a line should be drawn," he said.

Teal also noted unincorporated communities like Highlands Ranch, Stonegate and others can incorporate as municipalities and develop their own laws and enforcement.

Thomas said she had attended incorporation meetings in Highlands Ranch that had yet to result in enough support to proceed with that change.

"I was happy with where things were until the legislature did this," she added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# homeowners associations# parking regulation# commissioners# Colorado legislature

Comments / 2

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
523 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines approves new stormwater fees

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 16, 2023. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Some Castle Pines residents will have to pay a new $105 stormwater management fee this summer, while others will see those fees increase significantly.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas' DougCo supporters criticize Laydon, Teal

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 15, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Several residents took Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal to task at Tuesday's business meeting over their treatment of fellow Republican Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock continues water conservation efforts

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Three water conservation programs and plans were approved by the Castle Rock Town Council last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock prepared for hazmat train incidents — to a point

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The chances of a train derailment or accident in Castle Rock involving hazardous materials such as those in the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio, incident are remote, Fire Chief Norris Croom told the town council Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo coroner to add staff despite money concerns

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Coroner’s office will add three new positions after the county commissioners approved last week's increase.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo assessor worries about coming property tax increases

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 7, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With notices of as much as 40% to 50% increases in personal property values to hit residents in early May, Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch wants increased security measures in his Castle Rock office to help handle an expected onslaught of appeals.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

Bill to require five county commissioners dies in committee

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 3, 2023. [DENVER, COLO.] — Douglas County and several other Colorado counties will not be required to have five county commissioners after a state House committee on Thursday killed a proposed bill by a Highlands Ranch lawmaker.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

With oversight shift, fishing could come to DougCo reservoir

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A popular reservoir near Castle Rock will be in line for more recreational use after an intergovernmental agreement between several Douglas County local governments is approved by late March.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners oppose '5 commissioners' bill

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 27, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Leaders in several counties oppose a legislative bill that would immediately require six Colorado counties — including Douglas — to have five county commissioners.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock agrees to install electric vehicle charger

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 24, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Electric vehicle owners in and around Castle Rock will have a new battery charger station this summer. And no town money will be involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves rent-restricted housing for residents 55+

This story was updated to reflect Castle Rock Town Council directed town staff to prepare a resolution and agreement concerning the Meadowmark $500,000 fee waiver request for later approval.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo veterans can soon seek mental health help

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 22, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Military veterans in Douglas County will soon be able to seek mental health counseling and related services after the county commissioners on Tuesday approved a three-year contract with a local community mental health center.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo compromises on HEART expansion grant request

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 17, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A Douglas County program to help homeless people find shelter and get other help would expand if a grant request is approved.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers parking permit program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 16, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A potential parking permit program to help Castle Rock residents ensure they have available parking spaces on the streets in front of their homes will be presented to the town council.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners question cost to expand justice in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 15, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A $10 million price tag to form Colorado's first new judicial district in several decades is too high for two Douglas County commissioners.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measures

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 10, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — More streets in Castle Rock would be eligible for traffic calming measures such as speed humps if the town council adopts some proposed amendments.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock water billing system requires registration

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 9, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Some 10,000 Castle Rock water customers registered with the town's water billing system need to set up new accounts with a new system by the end of February or risk non-payment of their bills.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developments

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 8, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Future multi-family residential projects in Castle Rock might require more parking to secure town council approval.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo districts receive federal money to fight fires in Pike forest

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 7, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five Douglas County fire protection districts and volunteer departments received shares of $100,000 in federal money Tuesday to help purchase firefighting and medical response equipment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy