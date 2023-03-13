Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock continues water conservation efforts

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdLk2_0lHVdSg100
Photo byVictor FurtunaonUnsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 13, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Three water conservation programs and plans were approved by the Castle Rock Town Council last week.

The programs continue to include fines for violations of the town’s watering schedule, with the money helping pay for water rebates to reduce water demand.

Town Water Director Mark Malone said a water efficiency master plan is designed to reduce water use from about 115 gallons a day per citizen to 100 gallons a day. A reduction goal of 15% or more in average use is included, along with a 75% renewable — or surface — water use goal by 2050.

Malone said the plan calls for more use of the town’s “Coloradoscape” landscape design standards, similar to Xeriscaping.

“We’re hoping to save between $70 million to $110 million or more on future needed water rights and infrastructure,” he added, “as well as maintaining stable and competitive rates.”

Past actions by the town have banned Kentucky bluegrass in new residential developments, allowed the use of graywater systems and expanded the Coloradoscape rebate program to non-residential developments.

“We’re now rolling out advanced meter infrastructure. We want to expand from 29 greywater systems and look at making high-efficiency toilets mandatory in new developments,” Malone said.

He added that the town is also considering hiring a landscape architect to help residents with their Coloradoscape projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rt0zf_0lHVdSg100
The Town of Castle Rock's "throne zone" of toilets removed under the town's high-efficiency standards.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Fines pay for rebates

Since 1995, the town has used a water use demand management plan to help spread high summer demand throughout the year, Malone said. That includes summer watering schedules from May through September.

Malone said the town expects to hire six water monitors this year to educate violators and, in repeat cases, issue fines of between $25 to $200 for residential users and $100 to $800 for non-residential users. Consequences can also include temporary service disruption or shut-offs.

Last year, 2,443 residential and 493 non-residential violations were recorded and $101,600 in fines were collected. That was the highest amount in the previous five years. The money goes to the town’s Coloradoscape rebate program.

“The numbers vary yearly with temperature changes,” Malone said. “People tend to use more water when it’s hot and dry, and they get caught more.”

Rick Schultz, water efficiency supervisor, said there is a “significant drop off” of violators after the first contact, which does not include any fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzpM7_0lHVdSg100
An example of Castle Rock's "Coloradoscape" landscaping designs to save water.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Higher rebates

Malone said the Coloradoscape rebate program would increase its rates from $1.20 per square foot to $1.50 per square foot this year.

“Some of that is a response to the economy and increasing costs; some of it is just to increase the incentive,” he stated.

Malone added the town would increase its high-efficiency toilet rebate from $100 to $150.

The town also offers $1 per square foot rebates to replace lawns with artificial turf, concrete, wood or Trex composite decks. Others include “smart controller” replacements, rotary nozzles and whole-home monitoring systems.

The changes would bring the program’s budget from $145,000 to $200,000 this year, a 38% increase over last year.

The non-residential Coloradoscape program helped the town reduce water use by 28%, residential and toilet retrofits saved 16% each, home monitors by 7% and rotary nozzles by 4%, Malone added.

Rebates are offered annually on a first-come, first-served basis until exhausted.

