Castle Rock prepared for hazmat train incidents — to a point

Photo by Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 9, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The chances of a train derailment or accident in Castle Rock involving hazardous materials such as those in the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio, incident are remote, Fire Chief Norris Croom told the town council Tuesday night.

However, Croom said the fire and rescue department trains to respond to such accidents and has agreements to call for help from Douglas County and other agencies if needed.

The East Palestine incident involved a 150-car train; 20 carried hazardous chemicals. About 50 cars derailed, and some chemicals were burned off on-site, angering nearby residents. Many complained of health impacts.

None of East Palestine's materials on local trains

Croom said much of the hazardous materials carried by trains that pass through Castle Rock are classified for security reasons and not public information. However, he noted fire officials could see the lists of those materials to help plan local responses and training. The department conducts annual comprehensive risk assessments that include hazardous materials, most recently in 2021.

Croom said most materials transported by train through Castle Rock are considered class 9, miscellaneous, or class 3, flammable materials. About 22% of all materials fall into other classes.

"None of the materials on the train in East Palestine were on trains on the rail lines through Castle Rock," Croom stated.

"If something like East Palestine happened here, much like the Marshall fire, we'd probably have a similar result," he added, referring to the December 2021 wildfire that destroyed thousands of Boulder County homes. "These types of incidents overwhelm local and regional response capabilities very quickly, so the priority becomes life safety."

Also, like the Marshall fire, hazardous materials incidents can take a long time for recovery, Croom noted.

The department is not notified what each train is carrying while heading towards Castle Rock, he said.

Photo by Gabriel Stanciu on Unsplash

More hazmat materials on trucks

Croom also noted trucks on Interstate 25 and the three nearby state highways transport more hazardous materials daily than trains.

Croom said 12% of trucks traveling through Castle Rock were placarded as carrying hazardous materials. He added those included flammable liquids like gasoline and diesel fuel, but Croom noted delivery trucks for businesses such as King Soopers also carried such materials.

"They have bleach, toilet bowl cleaners, detergents that can all catch fire if an accident happens," Croom said.

Department trained, can seek help

Croom added that all fire personnel are trained to a defensive level of hazardous materials incidents to prevent the spread of fires or chemicals. Some are also trained to a technical level and can put on hazardous materials suits to deal with a problem. The department also has a hazardous materials response vehicle.

But Croom noted “no single department” can handle an incident like East Palestine. Intergovernmental agreements with the county, other municipalities and fire departments, state and federal agencies allow Castle Rock to seek help.

The town also has an emergency operations plan that involves all town departments, the town council and elected officials, Croom said.

During his over 35 years with the department, Croom recalls a single train derailment involving empty coal cars along U.S. Highway 85.

"These are typically very low probability, but they are high risk," he said. "I believe we are prepared to respond to these types of events, we train for them, and we can bring in help. But these are the kind of things that keep you up at night."