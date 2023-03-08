DougCo coroner to add staff despite money concerns

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTujN_0lCHJyn800
Photo byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / March 8, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Coroner’s office will add three new positions after the county commissioners approved last week's increase.

The $269,000 cost will allow Coroner Raeann Brown, elected in November, to add two death investigators and an administrative assistant.

County Commissioner Lora Thomas, a former county coroner who cut her staff numbers, was concerned about paying for the new positions while the county anticipates a more than $6 million deficit in this year's final budget.

County Manager Doug DeBord noted the commissioners last year approved staffing increases in the sheriff and parks and recreation departments at a little over $6 million.

"That was money that the board said, 'we're gonna figure this out. This is important to us'," DeBord said. "So if the board were to fund all of Coroner Brown's request, you'd add to that deficit."

DeBord also noted uncertainty about property tax revenue due to pending action by the state legislature related to upcoming significant property valuation increases across the state.

Thomas said she would support one new investigator if Brown were willing to look at more efficient scheduling "so you get more coverage out of the people you have."

"This seems to be a budget request based upon (the state) constitution, under statutes," said Commissioner George Teal, referring to the coroner's office requirements to meet its mission. "So, I'm in favor of giving you the tools you need to execute the mission properly."

"My concern is if we're below the national standards, that's not providing the level of service that our citizens expect," added Commissioner Abe Laydon. "I also think that it's very difficult for your team to do their jobs well if they don't have that work-life balance and are being taxed to the limit."

Small, overworked staff

Brown said previous staffing included eight full-time staff members, four part-time employees and a one-day-a-week volunteer. Brown combined two part-time investigators into one full-time position and contracted with two board-certified forensic pathologists.

Last year, due to a small, overworked staff, the office had 168 open shifts. From Jan. 10-Feb. 28 this year, the office had 24 open shifts, Brown said.

"That means an investigator could be out sick, taking a vacation, or having a family emergency. Whatever the case is," she stated.

The previous coroner allowed investigators to choose their schedules of either five days a week and eight hours a day or four days a week and 10 hours a day, Brown added, which she called "not sustainable."

Lack of service could result

She said a small group of part-time, temporary registered nurses and full-time employees helped with investigations. But using them to fill in is unsustainable because they have other full-time employment, Brown noted.

She stated the office could be without any staff for six to eight hours.

Brown added that the shortages also prevented phone calls from being answered and visitors greeted promptly. She promoted an analyst to a manager position to take calls, greet visitors, and perform other administrative duties.

Brown also noted the last two times the office added staff was in 2011 and 2017, or the equivalent of one full-time position in 12 years. Over that same time, the number of cases handled increased from 116 to a projected 322 this year, she added, or triple the number of cases in a dozen years.

Brown said coroner office accreditation standards call for Douglas County to process around 250 cases yearly.

