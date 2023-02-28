With oversight shift, fishing could come to DougCo reservoir

The Reuter-Hess Reservoir near Castle Rock should see more use under an agreement to be approved by the end of March. Photo by Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 28, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A popular reservoir near Castle Rock will be in line for more recreational use after an intergovernmental agreement between several Douglas County local governments is approved by late March.

The Rueter-Hess Reservoir sits on Hess Road, one mile east of Interstate 25 at the Castle Pines Parkway exit.

Last year, the Rueter-Hess Recreation Authority — Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Parker, Parker Water and Sanitation and Douglas County — began working on an agreement to transition oversight of the reservoir to Douglas County.

The agreement sets the groundwork for expanding access and opportunities at Rueter-Hess.

On Monday, Commissioner George Teal called the agreement a "phenomenal development" that would answer past questions from Castle Rock officials and others about their return on investment.

Trails, paddle days are current activities

According to information provided to the commissioners, dam and reservoir construction was completed in 2012. In 2015, the authority was formed to oversee recreation planning and funding of recreation at the reservoir.

In 2016, a recreation master plan was created. Nearly 4,000 people participated in two online surveys and four open houses. Among the comments were strong support for fishing, trails and non-motorized watercraft such as paddle sports.

In 2017, public access began with guided hikes and paddle days on the reservoir. The Incline Challenge and Newlin Gulch trail opened in 2020. Two years later, the Coyote Loop trail was added. There are 6.5 miles of natural surface trails.

Last year, 64,000 people hiked the incline and trails and about 1,500 people participated in paddle days.

Fishing is one likely addition to Reuter-Hess Reservoir near Castle Rock after an agreement is finalized by the end of March. Photo by Town of Castle Rock.

Advisory board key to development

The IGA will dissolve the authority and designate the county as the managing jurisdiction. The commissioners will oversee budgeting, spending, planning, managing and maintaining the reservoir, setting fees and adopting rules and regulations.

All projects will be vetted through the water and sanitation district as the landowner.

The dissolved authority will be replaced with the Rueter-Hess Recreation Advisory Board. It will consist of staff members representing each jurisdiction. It will meet monthly, be involved in updating the master plan and make budget recommendations to the commissioners.

"Where the advisory board will really help is accelerating the projects in the master plan," said Amy Knopp, manager of Rueter-Hess Reservoir. "We want to maximize water access but also maintain water quality."

Fishing and water quality main focus

Knopp added fishing is a "very desirable" activity at the reservoir. She said the water and sanitation district, as the reservoir owner, was working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a possible fishing license process.

Steve Shoultz, assistant director of parks, trails and building grounds, noted water quality would also be a key focus of the agreement.

"The pace of the projects in the plan has been an issue in the past," said Shoultz. "Formalizing the process like we do with the parks advisory board will help fast track that progress."

Knopp noted Rueter-Hess is a larger reservoir than Cherry Creek or Chatfield. However, like all reservoirs and lakes in the Western U.S., drought has left it much lower than capacity. A website with current water elevation levels, water quality and other information is planned.

The county's annual contribution to recreation at Rueter-Hess is $250,000. With $620,000 a year from the other entities, the project will have a yearly operating budget of $870,000.

Each entity is expected to approve the IGA by the end of March. The commissioners will consider final approval at their March 28 business meeting.