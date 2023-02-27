Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves rent-restricted housing for residents 55+

Mike McKibbin

An architectural rendering of the planned Medowmarks rent- and income-restricted housing project in Castle Rock.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Clarification:

This story was updated to reflect Castle Rock Town Council directed town staff to prepare a resolution and agreement concerning the Meadowmark $500,000 fee waiver request for later approval.

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 23, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Castle Rock Town Council approved a 200-apartment, rent-restricted housing project for those 55 and older who meet low-income requirements Tuesday night.

The Meadowmark will be built in The Meadows on a 5.48-acre site northwest of North Meadows Drive and Timber Mill Parkway, north of Castle Valley High School. The property is zoned commercial/office/industrial, which allows senior living facilities.

The council also directed town staff to prepare a resolution and agreement concerning a $500,000 fee waiver to Castle View Owner, LLC, for the council's later approval. It would allow the use of low-income housing tax credits from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority and a $5 million grant from the Colorado Division of Housing.

The fee waiver request identifies a nearly $1.6 million transportation impact fee. The developer claimed it was too high for the type of facility and noted shuttle services would be provided.

Other amenities in the four-story, 183,238-square-foot building include two courtyards, resident services, community and fitness centers and community gardens. Plans call for 255 parking spaces compared to the town's required 206 spaces; no food service, medical or nursing support is planned.

Waiver revenue loss absorbed

The fee waiver would reduce the town's total of $4 million in fees for the project. The town will reduce other budgeted fee areas by various amounts to account for the loss of $500,000 in revenue.

Town Manager Dave Corliss said it was typical for these types of projects to seek fee waivers to meet a local participation requirement for the other funds.

Rents will vary annually

Ahmed Abdelhameed, a senior associate with the Ulysses Development Group, explained that the federal Housing and Urban Development agency sets the Douglas County annual income median levels. He said a 1-bedroom apartment in Meadowmark would rent for $1,320 a month and a 2-bedroom apartment for $1,590 monthly.

"Those are still relatively high rents for the more working class of senior residents," he said.

According to information provided to the Douglas County Commissioners, ten of the 200 apartments will be available to those with incomes 30% or less of the AMI. The remaining 190 will be available to those with incomes of 60% of the AMI. The affordability of all apartments will be maintained for 30 years.

Tara Vargish, the town's development services director, noted in a memo to the council that the developer had estimated a rent range of $610 to $1,780 a month over time.

Rebecca Greek with Shopworks Architecture of Denver said residents who earn between $65,000 to $70,000 a year would qualify. She noted residents 55 and older represent 20% of the town's workforce.

"We think this project will help keep Castle Rock residents in town and not have them leave due to rising housing costs," she said.

"I didn't know that 20% of our workforce are 55 and older," said Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead. "These are folks we definitely want to keep in town."

County revenue notes also help

The county commissioners earlier Tuesday approved the issuance of up to $35 million of the Douglas County Housing Partnership multifamily housing revenue notes to help pay for a portion of the project's estimated over $58 million cost.

Out of $220 million the partnership had in 2013, it has now used over $213 million to help create 1,245 affordable homes.

