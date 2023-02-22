DougCo veterans can soon seek mental health help

Mike McKibbin

Photo by

By Mike McKibbin / Feb. 22, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Military veterans in Douglas County will soon be able to seek mental health counseling and related services after the county commissioners on Tuesday approved a three-year contract with a local community mental health center.

In September 2022, the commissioners directed just under $9 million of the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to mental health needs, with over $404,000 dedicated to supporting the mental health of veterans in the county.

Information provided to the commissioners Tuesday detailed the almost $277,000 contract with AllHealth Network that serves both Douglas and Arapahoe counties and runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

The money will pay for a full-time, dedicated and specialized clinical position to serve veterans identified by the veteran service offices in both counties. It includes the salary, benefits and operating expenses of the position. The money will also help cover costs for a volunteer veterans services officer in Douglas County and mental health first aid training.

DougCo veterans to get preference for help

Arapahoe County only participated in the contract as a referral source and did not contribute financially. Due to the funding arrangement, the commissioners directed all county veterans be given preference for treatment before any Arapahoe County veteran.

Veterans with barriers to care such as transportation or who cannot pay for needed treatment due to being uninsured or underinsured will be prioritized. The clinician will have a caseload cap of 50 veterans at any time, be licensed, a peer, or have sufficient experience working with veterans.

Services will be tailored to veterans and may include — but are not limited to — trauma and substance use disorder treatment and general counseling.

Local services offered

Laura Ciancone, director of the county mental health initiative, noted 19,527 veterans were living in the county in 2020. That was 5.5% of the county population at the time. Arapahoe County was home to 42,619 veterans.

AllHealth Network serves veterans but does not have a clinical mental health specialist and/or substance use disorder services for veterans, she added.

“This will provide a local service option for veterans,” Ciancone added. “Right now, the closest services are in Denver and Colorado Springs. And this position can be nimble and rotate between the two offices.”

She said AllHealth Network has a sliding fee scale and offers scholarships to help veterans obtain services.

‘Modern battlefield’ brings mental health issues

Ciancone noted the suicide rate among Colorado veterans was 37 per 100,000 people, compared to the national veterans' rate of 31 per 100,000 and 26 per 100,000 in the general population.

"The modern battlefield is not an ideal place for the American mind," said Commissioner George Teal, a veteran. "Success on the ground comes with a cost, and we see it in these numbers."

"Veterans are tough people to talk to sometimes," Teal continued. "We get put through a training regimen, and we deal with a career that's very black and white, very cut and dried. That's why when we go onto the battlefield, we win. But we do terrible things on the modern battlefield to our fellow human beings, and that does leave an impression."

Teal called the new position "very much needed."

"I think it's great we are making room in our budget for this program," he stated. "We'll hit up Arapahoe County once we have success."

