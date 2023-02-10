Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measures

Photo by Bob Osias on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 10, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — More streets in Castle Rock would be eligible for traffic calming measures such as speed humps if the town council adopts some proposed amendments.

The council on Tuesday night agreed to consider amendments to allow such projects on collector streets with no direct driveway access along with neighborhood residential streets.

Public Works Director Dan Sailer said neighborhoods and homeowners’ associations would have to get town approval, and their requests would have to meet guidelines.

Another proposed amendment would allow neighborhoods and homeowners associations to pay for town-approved projects.

Third amendments sought

The town began the program in 2007 and amended it in 2012 and 2015.

"We've been getting requests for these projects on collector streets that are not now eligible," Sailer said. "We would like to have the council decide on these on a case-by-case basis."

Town Manager Dave Corliss noted the town now designates $25,000 annually for such projects. Sailer said the average project costs between $6,000 to $10,000 per project if done by town workers, double that amount if a private contractor is hired.

The money comes from the town's transportation funds, which also pay for pavement maintenance, pothole filling, snow plowing and other such programs.

Corliss said if the council directs more money into traffic calming, it will have less money for other projects.

Over the past seven years, an average of five requests have been received per year for the program, resulting in two infrastructure projects.

Range of projects possible

Sailer said the town has a "toolbox" of calming projects to address a neighborhood's concerns. However, most seem to see speed humps as the most visible and effective. They are also the most expensive.

Examples of projects on a town map include chokers, curb extensions, mini-circles, pedestrian refuge islands, raised crosswalks and speed cushions, and speed humps.

Councilmember Desiree LaFleur said one neighborhood in her district had installed solar-powered speed limit warning signs that seemed effective.

"As a neighborhood ages, their needs change, so while they might desperately want speed humps now, five years from now, when their kids are out of the house, and there's no more speeding, they might get annoyed with the speed humps," said Mayor Jason Gray.

Staff will update the neighborhood traffic calming program policy and present the two amendments for council consideration at an upcoming meeting.

Project request denied

The council also unanimously denied a calming request from the Timber Canyon Homeowners Association on Knobcone Drive, which has over 50 homes, Sailer said.

In a letter to Sailer and Corliss, the association noted the street has a steep gradient, a constricted line of sight, a narrow roadway and a blind curve at the road's crest.

Sailer noted a survey found 250 vehicles a day with average speeds of 19.5 MPH in a 15 MPH zone. Since the count did not meet the town's required 500 vehicles per day and 5 MPH over the speed limit, he recommended the council deny the request.

Sailer noted once the amendments are adopted, the homeowners association can renew its request and seek private money to pay for a project if the town approves the request.

In the interim, he added that the group could post yard signs to remind drivers to slow down, and the town would encourage a "traffic treaty" favored by the residents.

"If we wanted all the vehicles on every street to drive the speed limits, we'd have to have traffic calming projects on every single street," Sailer said. "Some people just choose to ignore traffic laws and the ironic thing is it's typically the folks that live there, these are not cut through streets."

Gray also noted accommodating every request would likely lead to a "snowballing effect."

"So I think we have to put the onus back on neighbors to do a better job of being careful for their neighbors," he said.