Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developments

Photo by Waldemar on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 8, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Future multi-family residential projects in Castle Rock might require more parking to secure town council approval.

Council members unanimously directed town staff on Tuesday night to prepare a report on increasing the current 1.25 parking space requirement due to existing parking issues across town.

The move follows a parking discussion at the council's Jan. 17 meeting, where they approved an 85-unit apartment, townhome and commercial development in the Meadows Town Center.

Two spaces originally proposed

Councilmember Tim Dietz's original motion Tuesday was to prepare an ordinance to increase the parking requirement to two spaces. But he agreed to withdraw the motion in favor of a more open-ended request.

"I think this might be a simple way to increase parking spaces," Dietz said. "It may sound like we're not asking for much, but I think it would help."

Dietz's request would not apply retroactively to existing multi-family developments, he stated.

Town Center parking issues discussion sought

Mayor Pro Team Kevin Bracken also asked town staff to contact the Castle Rock Development Co., which developed the Meadows Town Center project, to discuss potential solutions to ease parking issues in that area.

"They now meet the parking requirements, but when it infills, there won't be enough parking to walk to (Town Center businesses) or park at" those businesses, he said. "If they already meet the requirements, but the area fails, that just means a bad plan implemented was still a bad plan."

"This is a conversation we need to have," said Mayor Jason Gray. "We don't know for sure what it might look like; it might be two or three spaces in different areas" of the town."

Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead noted the number of bedrooms in each multi-family unit could play a role in determining the proper number of parking spaces.

"I know people who live in one-bedroom apartments with three cars," Dietz responded. "They're all sharing rent."

Town Manager Dave Corliss said town staff could likely have a report to present to the council in about a month.

"We'll look at what other communities are doing and explain how we came up with what we have, and you can direct us on how to proceed," he said.