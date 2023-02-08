Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developments

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0G4I_0kgs4ePw00
Photo byWaldemaronUnsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 8, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Future multi-family residential projects in Castle Rock might require more parking to secure town council approval.

Council members unanimously directed town staff on Tuesday night to prepare a report on increasing the current 1.25 parking space requirement due to existing parking issues across town.

The move follows a parking discussion at the council's Jan. 17 meeting, where they approved an 85-unit apartment, townhome and commercial development in the Meadows Town Center.

Two spaces originally proposed

Councilmember Tim Dietz's original motion Tuesday was to prepare an ordinance to increase the parking requirement to two spaces. But he agreed to withdraw the motion in favor of a more open-ended request.

"I think this might be a simple way to increase parking spaces," Dietz said. "It may sound like we're not asking for much, but I think it would help."

Dietz's request would not apply retroactively to existing multi-family developments, he stated.

Town Center parking issues discussion sought

Mayor Pro Team Kevin Bracken also asked town staff to contact the Castle Rock Development Co., which developed the Meadows Town Center project, to discuss potential solutions to ease parking issues in that area.

"They now meet the parking requirements, but when it infills, there won't be enough parking to walk to (Town Center businesses) or park at" those businesses, he said. "If they already meet the requirements, but the area fails, that just means a bad plan implemented was still a bad plan."

"This is a conversation we need to have," said Mayor Jason Gray. "We don't know for sure what it might look like; it might be two or three spaces in different areas" of the town."

Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead noted the number of bedrooms in each multi-family unit could play a role in determining the proper number of parking spaces.

"I know people who live in one-bedroom apartments with three cars," Dietz responded. "They're all sharing rent."

Town Manager Dave Corliss said town staff could likely have a report to present to the council in about a month.

"We'll look at what other communities are doing and explain how we came up with what we have, and you can direct us on how to proceed," he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castle rock# town council# parking spaces

Comments / 1

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
490 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measures

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 10, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — More streets in Castle Rock would be eligible for traffic calming measures such as speed humps if the town council adopts some proposed amendments.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock water billing system requires registration

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 9, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Some 10,000 Castle Rock water customers registered with the town's water billing system need to set up new accounts with a new system by the end of February or risk non-payment of their bills.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo districts receive federal money to fight fires in Pike forest

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 7, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five Douglas County fire protection districts and volunteer departments received shares of $100,000 in federal money Tuesday to help purchase firefighting and medical response equipment.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas's postcard complaint dismissed

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 2, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A campaign finance complaint filed by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas concerning two postcard mailings has been dismissed by the Colorado Secretary of State's office.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas may sue DougCo over commissioners' dispute

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 1, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas may sue the county unless her colleagues agree to repay her legal fees stemming from an ongoing public dispute.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Second home occupation zoning review by DougCo?

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 31, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After a lengthy review process regarding one class of home occupations last year, the Douglas County Commissioners may take similar steps following a citizen's request for another type of home-based business.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines plans to consolidate city offices

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — In about two months, the Castle Pines city offices will be in the same building after unanimous city council approval Tuesday night of a lease amendment for office space in the Castle Pines Village Square building.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health director rewarded for building new agency

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 26, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Board of Health members praised Executive Director Mike Hill for building a public health department from the ground up in less than a year before voting to reward him.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project plan

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — An over 150-year-old historic hotel in downtown Castle Rock would be included in a proposed and preliminary project that would include a new hotel, restaurant and other commercial businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo's attorney search continues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 23, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — For a second time, the Douglas County Commissioners have decided to continue the recruiting process for the next county attorney.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock project

This story was updated to clarify that the Town Center property Is not located in downtown Castle Rock. It is in a section of The Meadows neighborhood in northwest Castle Rock.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Thomas committee assignments latest DougCo battle

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Committee assignments seem to be a new battleground between the three Republican Douglas County Commissioners. Since the first of the year, commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal have voted to replace Commissioner Lora Thomas on several committees. The two also voted to have Laydon continue as commission chair this year instead of alternating the position as had been the current practice.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areas

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 18, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — As a potentially heavy winter storm began Tuesday night, the Castle Rock Town Council discussed the town's snow and ice removal procedures that one council member said had left her street ice-clogged since late December.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

In a drought, DougCo considers forming water committee

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Calling it a top priority and scarce resource, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon wants the county to create a water committee.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners consider revamping annual county event to cut costs

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A scaled-back State of the County event, citizen survey and changes to the Douglas County Commissioners' video newsletters were among topics discussed Tuesday for the commissioners’ 2023 communications plan.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soon

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The first step toward eliminating train horns in downtown Castle Rock was scheduled to begin Thursday.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of office

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 10, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five new Douglas County elected officials joined one returning office holder to take their oaths of office Tuesday before family, friends and supporters in the commissioners' hearing room in Castle Rock and on the county's YouTube channel.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock manager, attorney get raises for 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 6, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Castle Rock town attorney and town manager received 4.5% and 5% retroactive salary hikes and another $3,000 increase as of the first of the year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

New Year's Eve Parker drone show was a no go

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 5, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A New Year's Eve drone light show in Parker canceled due to technical issues will likely be reset for this summer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy