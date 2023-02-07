DougCo districts receive federal money to fight fires in Pike forest

Photo by Issy Bailey on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 7, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five Douglas County fire protection districts and volunteer departments received shares of $100,000 in federal money Tuesday to help purchase firefighting and medical response equipment.

The county commissioners unanimously approved distributing payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT, program money. The program reimburses state and local governments for some or all of their property tax revenue lost due to tax-exempt federal lands in their boundaries. The county began providing extra money to the districts in 2002 and every year after that.

The five districts — Jackson 105 Fire, the Larkspur Fire Protection District, Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, North Fork Fire and West Douglas Fire Protection District — respond to calls on Pike National Forest land in Douglas County.

Mike Alexander, deputy director of the county Office of Emergency Management, noted one-third of the land in Douglas County lies in the Pike forest.

Over 100 calls in the forest

The districts and departments responded 136 times to calls in the forest in 2022. This year's distribution is based on the PILT program's cost per call of $735. The final numbers were rounded to distribute an even $100,000 as follows:

• Jackson 105 Fire,7 calls, $5,153

• Larkspur, 5 calls, $3,683

• Mountain Communities, 54 calls, $39,698

• North Fork, 33 calls, $24,263

• West Douglas, 37 calls, $27,203

Equipment, water storage among purchases

Jackson 105 Fire Chief Ben Ohlin said the money would help purchase equipment for fire trucks, firefighters and search and rescue operations.

The Larkspur Fire Protection District planned to use its share of the money to replace fire hose nozzles and other equipment.

The Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department will purchase personal protection equipment for structure and wildfire fighting, chainsaws and other equipment.

The North Fork district plans to spend its share on ambulance equipment.

Retired West Douglas fire chief Terry Thompson said their share would help purchase a 123,000 water storage tank all area districts can use to help battle wildfires in the national forest.

"There's always a big spotlight on you when a fire needs attention," Commissioner George Teal told the fire officials. "We know there's a lot more to running a volunteer fire department just to keep the lights on and the equipment running. These checks are not the only source of our thanks, but we depend on all of you."

Commissioner Abe Laydon called wildfires the top potential crisis facing the county.

He noted the county started its wildfire initiative and invested in a helicopter and crew to aid local crews last year.

Laydon added the commissioners plan to promote a shaded fuel break project along Pike forest land when they visit Colorado Congressional delegation members in Washington, D.C.