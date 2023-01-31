Second home occupation zoning review by DougCo?

Photo by Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 31, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After a lengthy review process regarding one class of home occupations last year, the Douglas County Commissioners may take similar steps following a citizen's request for another type of home-based business.

According to a memo the commissioners considered Monday, Michael Fortner of Parker recently approached the county planning staff about a business he wanted to conduct from a detached workshop on his 4.2-acre property.

Fortner was told that since his property is zoned for estate residential, he could only operate a business in a separate structure. Only class 1 home occupations are allowed in that zoning district. They must be confined to the principal residence on a lot.

The changes made last year allow properties zoned rural residential, large rural residential or agricultural 1, and at least 4.5 acres in size, to use a detached structure for business purposes as class 2 home occupations.

Gun preservation business sought

Fortner's proposed business is applying Cerakoten—a gun coating and finish that works like other sealants for wood — to firearms and other items. He also wanted to engrave firearms. Fortner could not attend the Monday work session but, in a brief statement read at the meeting, said he would not employ any workers nor sell anything from his home.

The memo noted he could operate the proposed business as a class 1 home occupation within his residence or an attached garage. The memo added that planning staff discussed potential options with Fortner, including conducting it in his home or connecting an existing detached garage to the house.

Change support voiced

Fortner asked the staff if the regulations could be changed to allow him to use a detached structure for his business. That request met with some acceptance from the commissioners.

Commissioner George Teal said he was worried about the perception that the commissioners were acting to benefit one person.

"But if he's not employing any workers or having customers drop by, it might be OK," he added. "What would be the impact on his neighbors? It sounds like light manufacturing. I'd like to explore this."

Terence Quinn, director of community development, said changes to the class 2 home occupations regulations could benefit all residents living under estate residential zoning.

"And if we allow class 1 outbuildings in class 2, why do we have classes?" he asked.

Commissioner Lora Thomas wondered how zoning changes would affect homeowners associations in the county.

"I'm not interested if we would cause any problems," she said.

Commissioner Abe Laydon said he would support the move if changing regulations benefited the public.

"It's persuasive to me when it makes common sense," he stated. "There's likely many people out there who do things like this already in the county."

Quinn said planning staff would present more information about possible regulation changes to the commissioners in a few weeks.