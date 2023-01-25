Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project plan

A proposed initial design for a redevelopment project involving The City Hotel in downtown Castle Rock. Photo by White Development/Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — An over 150-year-old historic hotel in downtown Castle Rock would be included in a proposed and preliminary project that would include a new hotel, restaurant and other commercial businesses.

However, parking may be the biggest hurdle.

On Tuesday night, Tim White and Devin Visciano with White Development explained their vision for redeveloping the property at 415 Perry St., home to the historically registered and landmarked City Hotel building.

One of the oldest buildings in Castle Rock (built in 1872 and moved to its current location in approximately 1894), the structure would be completely restored and paired with a new 22,000-square-foot, 24-room boutique hotel.

The proposed project — which the two men said was preliminary and subject to changes — would see the historic structure used for the main food and beverage venue and the main lobby for the new hotel, with 3,700 square feet of space to welcome hotel guests and visitors.

Adjacent to the courtyard would be two commercial units for lease. They would be built with food service infrastructure to allow for flexible use. A 3,800-square-foot courtyard would also be featured.

The hotel rooms would also be flexible for uses such as small office suites for visiting businesspersons to family bunk suites. The new hotel would also house a rooftop bar. fewer

A map of a proposed redevelopment project in downtown Castle Rock involving the historic City Hotel. Photo by White Development/Town of Castle Rock

Better infrastructure, historic appearance

"Towns with a lot less people than Castle Rock have these great brick buildings they've preserved for the community," White told a small gathering of residents.

"We felt this is something that is very much needed in the northern end of downtown," Visciano added. "There's been lots of development on the southern end but not as much on the northern part."

The interior of the old hotel building would be updated with steel infrastructure, and the exterior would retain as much of the historic appearance as possible. Bricks left behind at the former Acme Brick Co. site could be one design feature.

The project's estimated cost was not revealed, but Visciano noted the room rates would compete with those charged by online reservation companies like Airbnb.

Parking details unknown

Many questions focused on the need for more downtown parking. The initial plan now includes just 11 parking spaces. Visciano said tuck-under parking and a valet parking program, along with nearby vacant lots, may help meet the town's requirements. Parking structures were also mentioned.

"We know we don't have enough spaces on site," White said. "There are other property owners in the northern end of downtown with the same problem, so working with them may help, too. But we won't do this if there's not enough parking. The town's requirements are fair."

Visciano said the town requires 1.2 parking spaces for each hotel room, with some exceptions and allowances.

He also estimated the project could take up to 2 1/2 years to finish and be open for business.

"We still have a lot of exploratory work to do," Visciano added.

The project will soon be the subject of a public hearing before the town's design review board.