Castle Rock, CO

Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock project

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH3g4_0kLunAvz00
A map shows the three parcels (in blue) for a proposed residential and commercial project in Castle Rock.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Clarification:

This story was updated to clarify that the Town Center property Is not located in downtown Castle Rock. It is in a section of The Meadows neighborhood in northwest Castle Rock.

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken’s comments about parking referred to the Town Center area, not downtown. The rest of the council comments are correct, Mayor Jason Gray and Councilmember Desiree LaFleur were addressing downtown parking.

The first name of the town’s development services director is Tara.

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Concerns about parking did not deter the Castle Rock Town Council from approving an 85-unit apartment, townhome and commercial development in the Meadows Town Center Tuesday night.

The nearly 4-acre site sits near the intersection of Mercantile and Future streets. The site plan includes approximately 6,200 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The council voted 6-0 to approve the project, with Councilmember Ryan Hollingshead absent.

The property was initially annexed and zoned in 1984 as part of The Meadows planned development. It is zoned for 10,644 dwelling units, and approximately 7,800 have been built.

Town parking requirements questioned

Tara Vargish, director of developmental services for Castle Rock, told the council the project would include 152 parking spaces, including 59 on-street spaces for local businesses. But several council members said they weren't sure that would be enough in an area that already lacks adequate parking.

"I think the businesses there will struggle with that volume of activity and lack of parking," said Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken. He noted the project does meet town parking requirements but asked if any design changes might add more spaces.

Stephanie Fuentes with the Garrett Cos., the project's developers, said the current design "maximized as much parking as we can get. We've done what we can with parking, landscaping" and other features.

Vargish noted this project and those surrounding it all met the same parking and zoning requirements. A traffic impact analysis showed the project could generate 54 weekday morning peak hour trips, 55 weekday afternoon peak hour trips, and 514 average daily trips.

Downtown parking a later discussion?

Bracken and several other council members said the town and town council might take up the downtown parking issue soon.

"We can't change the parking requirements now," said Mayor Jason Gray. "If they weren't good enough when we set the requirements, it's too late to change them now; we've already crossed that bridge. Maybe we didn't do as good a job as a town or council as we should have years ago."

Gray added that "crowded is good for downtown, even with the parking. We need more people in the town center. There are many businesses down there that need more people."

"If this whole area fails (due to a lack of parking), everybody loses," Bracken stated.

Councilmember Desiree LaFleur noted parking is a "top topic for downtown all the time and in other hot areas as we gain more residents."

Townhomes, apartments on three parcels

The Meadows Town Center plan covers three parcels: one with 41 townhouse units in six 2-story buildings; another with 23 apartments in a single 4-story building; and the third would have 21 one- and two-bedroom units in a single, 4-story building.

Town zoning allows the buildings to be up to 60 feet high.

Garrett Cos. has already built the Avalon at The Meadows and The Talus apartments and is building The Prospector apartments in Castle Rock. Fuentes said the company anticipates construction on their latest project to start in March and be complete within 18-24 months.

