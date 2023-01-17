In a drought, DougCo considers forming water committee

Mike McKibbin

Photo byMatt PalmeronUnsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Calling it a top priority and scarce resource, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon wants the county to create a water committee.

That committee would make recommendations to the commissioners to help develop a water master plan similar to the county and transportation master plans, Laydon said Tuesday.

"I think we need to start the conversation with the business community, landowners and other stakeholders. I think it's overdue in Douglas County," he stated.

While Laydon stated the state of Colorado "does not have a concrete water plan," Colorado does have a water plan. It was released in 2015 and is overseen by the Colorado Water Conservation Board. A state water plan update is due to be released later this year.

Commissioner George Teal agreed with Laydon that there is a need for a county-wide approach to water issues.

"I don't think we can say we have planned for all of Douglas County now," he said. "You have Castle Rock, Parker and all the other (municipalities) and they're all trying to score a touchdown with their own footballs."

'Water experts' input needed

Laydon said there could be potential water reclamation and conservation efforts over the short- and long-term "that the three of us can't really pontificate about, so we need to hear from the experts in water."

Having a water master plan could benefit county residents and others "long after we're gone," he added.

Laydon said he was unsure if or how many other counties have water committees. Teal noted regional approaches have long been underway across the state.

"Advance planning is a way for communities to evolve and I hope it results in a level of comfort for our residents in the future," he stated. "So, when someone asks where is the water plan, how do we get there and the answer doesn't just come from us, it comes from water experts."

Thomas questions responsibility

Commissioner Lora Thomas questioned whether the county had a fundamental responsibility for an area traditionally left to the state and other levels of government. Laydon said water falls under each county's public health, safety and welfare responsibilities.

Teal compared the issue to the county's establishment of its health department last year, but Thomas pointed out counties are statutorily required to have health departments. No such requirement exists for water.

Laydon said he was not proposing the county establish a water department or hire more staff to undertake his proposal. Existing staff would handle water-related tasks, he stated.

"You say there would be no added cost, but you're asking our staff to undertake more work so there is a cost," Thomas responded. "The planning commission has a lot of costs for staff time."

Teal hopes Laydon's proposal would not lead to a county department and added costs for taxpayers.

Current county water involvement

Last year, the commissioners spent months considering a controversial plan to transport water from the San Luis Valley in southeastern Colorado to help provide water for future county growth. They eventually dismissed the project, which would have used some of the county's federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Current water-related statements on the county's website read, "Since 2000, Douglas County has made water a top priority in terms of securing a dependable water supply and advocating for water conservation. Douglas County partners with local water and wastewater authorities on projects. Maintaining water quality has also been a long-standing priority of the commissioners. State and federal regulations require the county to provide flood protection and stormwater quality."

The site also links information on aquifers, domestic wells and rural water, flood plain information, rainwater harvesting, and gray water. A water alternatives program helps residents and small providers with well water productivity and water quality project costs.

# Douglas County# water# drought# master plan# committee

