Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soon

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWwYP_0kBS7zbH00
A map shows the area where crews will improve railroad crossings in downtown Castle Rock so a quiet zone can be established.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The first step toward eliminating train horns in downtown Castle Rock was scheduled to begin Thursday.

Once all work for a quiet zone is complete, residents will no longer routinely hear a horn blast when a train passes through downtown Castle Rock. The town council approved the project in April 2022.

"We know this project has been top of mind for our residents and downtown stakeholders," Public Works Director Dan Sailer said in a statement. "Once these required safety improvements are made, and the quiet zone is established, our residents and visitors will experience a higher quality of life while living, exploring or dining at one of our many downtown local businesses."

According to a page on the town website, the estimated cost for the improvements is $1.8 million. The Encore development has contributed $900,000 toward the project as part of its development agreement with the town. The town will pay for the second half of the remaining costs, currently estimated at $900,000.

The Downtown Development Authority and town council agreed to use sales tax from the downtown tax increment fee to pay the town's share.

The downtown railroad quiet zone has been a priority for the Castle Rock Downtown Alliance for several years.

Crossings closed while work occurs

The project includes the installation of new railroad crossing gates, sidewalks, curbs, signs and markings for the Second and Third street crossings. Minor improvements at the Fifth Street crossing are also planned.

The estimated construction timeline is weather dependent and subject to change by Union Pacific Railroad. Access to local businesses will be maintained during road work. Motorists passing through downtown should watch for signs along the roadside for the most up-to-date information:

• From Thursday, Jan. 12, to Monday, Jan. 16, Second Street at the railroad crossing will be closed. Traffic and pedestrians will be detoured to Third Street.

• Between Thursday, Jan. 26, to Monday, Jan. 30, Third Street at the railroad crossing will be closed. Traffic and pedestrians will be detoured to Second Street.

Work on curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements at the railroad crossing on Second and Third streets will occur in the spring. Once constructed, the town will notify regulating agencies that the quiet zone has been established, and train horns will "go silent" after inspection.

For more information about the project, go to CRgov.com/QuietZone.

