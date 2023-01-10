DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of office

Mike McKibbin

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 10, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Five new Douglas County elected officials joined one returning office holder to take their oaths of office Tuesday before family, friends and supporters in the commissioners' hearing room in Castle Rock and on the county's YouTube channel.

Eighteenth Judicial District Court Judge Theresa Slade administered the oaths to District 1 County Commissioner Abe Laydon, Assessor Toby Damisch, Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis, Coroner Raeann Brown, Sheriff Darren Weekly and Surveyor Darrell E. Roberts.

The ceremony also recognized the second term of re-elected Treasurer Dave Gill, who took his oath of office on Dec. 30, 2022.

Several officials were briefly overcome by emotion during their oath of office or while making brief remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VBTD_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon, left, takes the oath of office with his family in support.Photo byDouglas County

"Public service takes courage, grit, wisdom and the ability to choose what's right, not what's easy. ... Don't forget to put your families first."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xlYr_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch, left, takes the oath of office as his son, Will, looks on.Photo byDouglas County

"All these officials are stellar, awesome, super confident and experienced. ... I pledge to continue to operate an office that's transparent, efficient, incredibly professional."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4sH1_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis, left, takes the oath of office as her family looks on.Photo byDouglas County

"It's been a long road. I've been in the clerk and recorder’s office for over 25 years and worked under four clerk and recorders. ... I'm honored and humbled to serve the public of Douglas County."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kflx8_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Coroner Raeann Brown, left, takes the oath of office as her family looks on.Photo byDouglas County

"I didn't think I'd be so emotional. ... It's been a very long road and some of the best times of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5mDz_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly, left, takes the oath of office as his wife, Ann, and daughter look on.Photo byDouglas County

"I want to thank my wife, Ann. It wasn't one candidate running, it was two, and it took a toll on both of us. But with lots of help, we did it. ... I promise to lead with honor, integrity and transparency. ... Douglas County is no longer a quiet suburban community. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day. ... I pledge to do all I can to keep Douglas County, Douglas County."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4gWS_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Surveyor Darrell Roberts takes the oath of office as his wife looks on.Photo byDouglas County

"I have 23 years of experience in county public works and engineering and it was (County Commissioner) Lora Thomas who convinced me to run for surveyor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeE4v_0kA9Iajr00
Douglas County Undersheriff Dave Walcher, left, takes the oath of office from newly sworn-in Sheriff Darren Weekly.Photo byDouglas County

Weekly also swore in his undersheriff, Dave Walcher, who noted five current or former sheriffs in the room and pledged to support Weekly "until the end of the planet, I'm in your corner."

The swearing-in ceremony can be viewed on the county's YouTube channel.

